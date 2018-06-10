Recently, three Romanian mariners aboard a tanker ship pulled into Galveston expecting to catch a ride to the airport and fly home, their contracts with a shipping agent almost over.
Instead, officials with the U.S. Customs and Border enforcement stopped them at the gangway and told them they had to stay on the ship, they said.
The Romanians aren’t the first group of mariners arriving at the Port of Galveston that has run into this problem in recent months, said Karen Parsons, port chaplain with the Galveston Seafarers Center.
Another three mariners were denied leave to go to the airport, and with the ship not set to make another stop until Singapore, it could mean they spend months longer at sea, Parsons said.
The mariners are facing problems because of something called the 29-day shore pass, said Douglas Stevenson, the director of the Center for Seafarers’ Rights.
“Crew members with a valid D-1 visa make entry and are given a conditional landing permit that allows them to enter the U.S. for up to 29 days,” Stevenson said. “Usually, that’s not a problem, they usually don’t stay that long.”
But those mariners who recently got stuck on ships in Galveston had overstayed their 29-day shore passes because they stopped at another port before coming toward the island, where they got stuck at anchorage, they said.
A 2017 survey of more than 9,000 seafarers showed that more than 900, or 9.5 percent, of those surveyed were denied shore leave, according to a Seamen’s Church Institute study.
Of those who were denied shore leave, 117 mariners, or 12.5 percent of those surveyed, were denied because they overstayed their 29-day shore passes, according to the study.
“This has been going on for a long time,” Stevenson said. “It’s not a new issue. But it happens a lot in the Gulf, especially.”
But the Romanian mariners said they had never experienced anything like this before, and their treatment in the United States was the worst they’d experienced.
To further complicate matters, the mariners could be stuck on the ship for months without work because they were relieved by other workers, they said.
“I apologize to the guys all the time,” Parsons said. “These are not immigrants. They don’t want to stay in this country. They just want to go home.”
The number of seafarers denied shore leave because they overstayed their passes has increased in recent years.
About 7 percent, or 109 mariners, of those denied shore leave in 2015 were done so because their shore passes expired, compared with 12.5 percent, or 117 mariners in 2017, according to Seamen’s Church Institute studies.
There is only one current exception for a mariner whose shore pass has expired, said Yolanda Choates, spokeswoman for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
“The only exception to this is if there is a legitimate and documented medical emergency,” Choates said. “If this occurs, the crewman may be paroled to seek medical treatment and possibly to return home to seek further treatment there.”
Parsons, however, remembers the agency making more exceptions than it currently does.
“All they need is a waiver,” Parsons said.
But Stevenson says the process is much more complicated.
“It would take Congress to change that,” he said. “But Congress is not going to enact a little part of immigration reform without looking at the whole thing. That’s just the political reality.”
