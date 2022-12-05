LEAGUE CITY

The city council today will consider a resolution prohibiting expenditure of tax dollars on library books written for for minors about gender and sexuality.

Nick Saum

Parents should be the ones who decide what their children check out not a councilman. Just like it’s up to a parent to decide what their child watches on TV or accesses on their cellphone (parental control settings exist for a reason). We need to be very careful with banning anything, because when bans come to fruition, those who have different viewpoints can turn the tables on each other. While banning a book that touches on sexuality might appeal to some people, we shouldn’t forget that the Jewish and Christian bibles also touch on sexuality and sexual morality. It wouldn’t be hard to foresee someone using rules prohibiting books with certain topics to have children’s bibles removed from libraries too.

