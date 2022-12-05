LEAGUE CITY
The city council today will consider a resolution prohibiting expenditure of tax dollars on library books written for for minors about gender and sexuality.
The resolution, which was put on the agenda by councilmen Justin Hicks and Andy Mann, applies the city’s Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St.
Topics covered in the resolution are: pedophilia and/or incest; rape and bondage; gender ideology; ideologue human sexuality; and books that discuss or depict any type of sex, nudity, sexual preference or related topics where the intended audience is younger than age 10, according to a draft of the document.
Officials with Helen Hall Library on Monday didn’t respond to requests for comment. But the proposed resolution alarmed other public library officials in Galveston County.
“This whole resolution is a blanket policy change,” Mike Miller, executive director of the Rosenberg Library in Galveston said.
“It is contrary to professional ethics to have something like this.”
The item comes about a year after Hicks sought removal of the book “Sex is a Funny Word” from Helen Hall Library and asked the library board to evaluate what children’s books are acceptable to house in the public library.
“Sex is a Funny Word” is a comic book that introduces children and families of different orientations, makeups and gender identities.
“This book is indoctrinating and smut, in my opinion,” Hicks said in an email to League City City Manager John Baumgartner on Oct. 16, 2021.
Written by Cory Silverberg for children ages 8 to 10, the book covers topics like sexuality, gender and masturbation.
Texas has banned more books from school libraries in the past year than any other state in the nation, according to statistics from PEN America, a nonprofit organization.
Administrators in Texas banned more than 800 books in 22 school districts from July 2021 to June 2022, according to the nonprofit.
“A public library is a place to serve all,” Miller said. “When you restrict access to certain types of information like this, you are taking that away.”
If the city council passes the resolution, it will direct the city auditor to review the holdings and offerings of League City’s library to ensure compliance with the policy and provide a written report to the council detailing any non-compliant materials identified.
After that, the city auditor will be tasked with annually performing such compliance audit and reporting.
After receiving the city auditor’s report identifying materials deemed noncompliant, the council can by a majority vote direct the city manager to restrict access of the materials to minors, or remove the materials from circulation altogether.
“We are going back to book-burning days with this resolution,” Miller said.
Parents should be the ones who decide what their children check out not a councilman. Just like it’s up to a parent to decide what their child watches on TV or accesses on their cellphone (parental control settings exist for a reason). We need to be very careful with banning anything, because when bans come to fruition, those who have different viewpoints can turn the tables on each other. While banning a book that touches on sexuality might appeal to some people, we shouldn’t forget that the Jewish and Christian bibles also touch on sexuality and sexual morality. It wouldn’t be hard to foresee someone using rules prohibiting books with certain topics to have children’s bibles removed from libraries too.
