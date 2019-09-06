GALVESTON
The piers that house Galveston's famous Mosquito Fleet will be repaired later this year.
On Thursday, the Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees awarded a $274,475 contract to Texas Gulf Construction Co. of Galveston. The company will repair deteriorated piers and pilings at Pier 19 on the Port of Galveston property.
The company was one of four to bid on the project and was the low bidder, according to the port.
The company will remove and replace 33 pilings and repair the decks of some piers, according to the port.
Pier 19 is the home of Galveston's shrimp fishing fleet, known as the Mosquito Fleet. The city's charter requires that the port maintain the pier for tenants and visitors, and the area remain free and fully accessible.
The work will mark the first major repairs at the pier since 2015, according to the port.
The port hasn't announced a start date. Once the work begins, it's expected to take up to two months to complete, officials said.
