The 21st annual Tree of Angels Ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Galveston County Criminal Justice Center, 600 59th St., in Galveston.
Sponsored by the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, the ceremony is a reverent forum where friends, family and community members can come together to remember, honor and support crime victims and their families.
