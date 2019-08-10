Thousands of Latin music lovers braved record heat to listen to multiple artists for the Univision’s Uforia Music Series at Galveston’s East Beach on Saturday.
After a first concert in Dallas, popular music artists, including J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Ozuna and others, came to the island for a large Latino Mix Live concert.
The crowd, inspired by an exciting music line up, was not deterred by Galveston’s record heat this week. However, ambulances and EMTs were readily available for anyone who may be overwhelmed by the heat.
In response to the mass shootings last weekend in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, the concert provided opportunities for fans and attendees to donate to the El Paso Community Foundation, Paso del Norte Community Foundation and The Dayton Foundation.
Security was also ramped up to ensure safety of all attendees. Members of the Galveston Sheriff’s Office, Galveston Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety patrolled inside and outside the fences of the concert.
With thousands coming onto the island, heavy traffic began in the afternoon and into the evening for those driving south on Broadway and Seawall Boulevard into the east end of the island. Cars packed East Beach and late arrivals were directed to park at Stewart Beach.
