GALVESTON
Beach partiers and off-road riders on Bolivar Peninsula could soon be the target of county rule-makers.
The Galveston County Commissioners Court on Monday will consider seeking a legal consultant to help with the "comprehensive strategic plan and revision of regulations related to coastal areas," according to an agenda posted on Thursday.
If approved, the consultant would help the county figure out just what it can and can't prohibit on beaches on Bolivar Peninsula under new laws approved during the Texas Legislative session, said Galveston County Commissioner Darrell Apffel, who represents Bolivar Peninsula.
The end result of the work could lead to proposals for a series of changes on peninsula beaches related to such activities as camping and riding certain kinds of vehicles on the beaches, Apffel said.
"I don't want to create regulations that say no UTVs on the beach, because we have a lot of constituents that use them responsibly like a golf cart," Apffel said.
If could also make clearer what kind of powers the county has to control crowds and traffic during Go Topless Weekend, the annual semi-organized beach party that lures thousands of people and has drawn complaints of rowdy behavior from residents and concerns about public safety from law enforcement in recent years.
Go Topless Weekend, also called Jeep Weekend, is traditionally held in late May. The event grew from a meet-up of area Jeep owners, to a larger beach party event that's loosely organized by Facebook groups and word-of-mouth.
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office arrested 125 people during this year's Go Topless Weekend, officials said. The office responded to more than 600 calls to service, including multiple major car accidents.
In the aftermath of this year's Go Topless Weekend, Apffel pledged to look for what kind of things the county could do to limit traffic on the beach, particularly during a large event like Go Topless Weekend.
The packet of information also indicates the consultant would look at issues related to camping, littering and waste disposal on the beach, to revising the county's dune protection and beach access plans, and to developing a "mass gatherings policy."
The county is specifically interested in what it can do with the passage of two bills during the most recent legislative session: House Bill 1628 and House Bill 1548.
The former bill allows counties on the Gulf Coast "to adopt reasonable rules for an island park, beach park, or any part of a public beach controlled or maintained by the county." The latter allows some governments to allow all-terrain vehicles and similar machines to operate on certain roads where they were previously not allowed.
Combined, the bills might be used to limit vehicles on the beaches. Apffel said
Developing new rules on Bolivar Peninsula might be a politically tricky task for Apffel. Bolivar Peninsula beaches are mostly unregulated and don't have as many rules that beachgoers might find on Galveston Island beaches.
While some people might want rules that keep the peace and quiet on the peninsula, others might object to the loss of some of the freedoms.
Last week, Bill Miller, of Beaumont, sat with his family on Crystal Beach. Nearby sat his ATV and UTV, a version of the popular vehicles on which people can sit side-by-side. Miller said his family used the same beach house for the past three years for family gatherings.
Being able to ride the vehicles up and down the miles of beaches was one of the things he and family looked forward to each year, he said.
"If I can't do that, I might not come back," he said.
The commissioners will consider seeking a request for proposals from consultants at their meeting on Monday.
