GALVESTON
An investigation is underway into mail theft and check fraud in Galveston, U.S. Rep. Randy Weber said.
Weber, who was interviewed briefly last week during an appearance at a West Galveston Island Property Owners Association meeting, could provide no details about the probe, however.
“There is an ongoing investigation involving leadership with the postal service,” Weber said. “They have boots on the ground and will leave no stone unturned. However, details of the investigation are not being released to ensure thieves do not catch on and alter tactics.”
Calls to the U.S. Postal Services’ Office of Investigator General in Houston in attempt to confirm and expand on Weber’s tip were referred to Silvia Torres, public information officer for the U.S. Postal Inspector in Houston.
Torres, however, referred questions back to the Office of Investigator General.
“Any information regarding an internal investigation would need to be addressed by the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Investigator General,” Torres replied
A months-long Daily News investigation using documents obtained through the Texas Public Information found that from Jan. 1, 2020, to Aug. 14, 2022, the Galveston Police Department took reports of 140 cases of checks stolen after being mailed, altered through a process called washing, and cashed for amounts averaging about $7,000 but reaching as much as $34,221 and totaling more than $1 million.
Based on interviews with numerous victims and local bankers who are forced to manage the fallout, the number of stolen checks is far higher than the number reported to local police, however.
The vast majority of checks stolen and washed and those disappeared and yet to resurface that were confirmed by The Daily News had been mailed at the Bob Lyons Post Office, 5826 Broadway in Galveston, or at the Postal Service drop boxes serviced by that office.
“I can’t help but wonder if it is not an inside job,” Weber said. “You would hate to think that, but there are bad actors in every realm.”
Weber said he had spoken Oct. 6 to the Deputy Postmaster General and was confident a resolution of the problem was was on the horizon.
He said he planned to seek more money for the U.S. Postal Service in the next spending bill.
Weber, like numerous other sources interviewed for the series, said lax oversight of a criminal action to obtain Postal Service master keys, called arrow keys, contributed to the spike in mail theft and check fraud.
“We have been aware of this issue for a long time,” Weber said. “It is frustrating that arrow keys cannot be tracked, and that needs to change.”
Postal employees use arrow key to open and secure collection and relay boxes, apartment panels, outdoor parcel lockers, neighborhood delivery and collection boxes, according to the Office of Inspector General.
Although local police had no reports of robberies of mail carriers, blue Postal Service drop boxes had been targeted by thieves.
The Postal Inspection Service declined to comment about whether arrow keys had been stolen or were missing from the Galveston Post Office or whether any carriers had been robbed of them.
A May 2021 report by the U.S. Office of Inspector General found that lost, stolen or broken arrow keys were not accurately reported.
