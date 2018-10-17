Crews with Boyer Contractors on Wednesday began planting palm trees in the median of Harborside Drive between 28th and 33rd Streets in Galveston. The trees are part of a $2 million project meant to improve traffic flow and enhance landscaping along the main route to the Port of Galveston’s busy cruise ship terminals. City officials said they hope the project will improve cruise traffic and beautify the area. Work on the median will continue through the end of October.
