State Sen. Brandon Creighton has proposed two bills that would increase the number of armed employees in Texas school districts and make clear that they’re allowed to use the firearms.
In a bill filed on Dec. 14, Creighton proposed removing parts in the Texas Education Code that limit the number of armed school marshals based on a school district’s enrollment numbers.
Creighton’s bill, S.B. 244, proposes that school districts and charter schools be able to appoint “one or more” school marshals at each campus. Currently, one school marshal is allowed per 200 students.
A second bill, S.B. 243, edits the education code to remove language stating when marshals can carry concealed weapons on school campuses.
Creighton’s office did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Increasing the number of school marshals was one of the 40 proposals laid out by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the weeks after the May 18 mass shooting that left 10 dead at Santa Fe High School.
The marshal program is one of two programs that allow employees who are not law enforcement officers to carry firearms on campus.
School districts must individually approve school marshal programs, and it’s not completely clear how many marshals actually exist in the state. In August, Abbott’s office said 92 school marshals had been appointed since the Santa Fe shooting.
School officials in Santa Fe have called for the state to implement a grant program or other funding method to help districts sustain the security upgrades they installed after the shooting.
Creighton is one of the few local legislators to have filed bills before the start of the next legislative session. His district includes Bolivar Peninsula.
BUSH CALLS FOR RELEASE OF HARVEY FUNDING
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush on Wednesday called for the White House to release $4.4 billion in disaster recovery money that Congress approved last year.
The disaster recovery block grants issued through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are critical to complete mitigation projects to help protect against future storms, Bush said.
“I am writing to ask you to please approve these rules for publication as soon as possible so we can get started on construction of vital infrastructure projects to protect Texans from the type of damage caused by Hurricane Harvey,” Bush said. “We need to get started as quickly as possible if we are to begin before the 2019 hurricane season, which will begin in just six months. We cannot afford to wait any longer.”
NOTEBOOK
Thursday will be the first day of the 116th U.S. Congress. When the new Congress is sworn in, Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives. Nancy Pelosi is expected to be the Speaker of the House. ... Among the new proposed rules in Congress this year: a requirement that new legislation be posted for 72 hours before a vote is taken, and a dress code change allowing religious headwear in the House chamber. ... Julian Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio, said Wednesday that he would announce his decision whether to run for President in 2020 on Jan. 12. ... The 86th Texas Legislative Session begins on Monday.
