GALVESTON
A young man from Galveston County is among the hundreds of people nationwide who have been diagnosed with a serious lung illness believed to be connected to e-cigarette products.
The Galveston County Health District on Thursday confirmed a local man had been diagnosed with the lung illness, prompting the top public health official in the county to advise consumers to stop using e-cigarettes.
“This is a serious situation,” said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County local health authority. “These are life-threatening illnesses, even for those who are otherwise completely healthy. Youth and young adults should not be using e-cigarette products. Parents need to have this conversation with their children.”
E-cigarettes are electronic devices that evaporate liquids containing nicotine or other materials. The devices, which have been available in the United States since 2007, have increasingly become an alternative to cigarettes in recent years.
The health district is not aware of any e-cigarettes products that have been purchased locally and have been connected with the disease, however, a health district spokeswoman said.
The man is between the ages of 18 and 22 years old and resides in College Station, the home of Texas A&M University. As of Thursday, he was being treated in a hospital in College Station, the health district said.
The district did not provide more personal information about the man, which is typical for other public health alerts the agency has released in the past.
The man’s diagnosis is similar to other cases of severe pulmonary diseases that have been diagnosed around the country associated with e-cigarettes, the district said. As of Thursday, more than 450 cases and five deaths have been connected to the disease.
People in San Antonio and Houston have also been diagnosed with the disease.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in late August announced it was investigating a multi-state outbreak of lung disease. At the time, the agency said there was no known cause for the disease, but that all the reported cases had “indicated use of e-cigarette products.”
The symptoms of the disease include coughing, chest pain, nausea, fatigue, fever and weight loss, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The disease doesn’t appear to be infectious, the agency said.
The federal agency recommended young people people stop using e-cigarettes, and that adults who don’t already smoke should not start to use the device. The agency also warned people not to buy products off the street, such as e-cigarette cartridges that contain marijuana.
The Centers for Disease Control has not identified a specific substance or product that’s linked to all of the cases, but many of the people who reported symptoms have used products that contain cannabinoids, the agency said.
In the health district’s announcement on Thursday, Keiser urged parents to talk to their children about the risks of using e-cigarettes.
“Parents may not even realize their child is using these products,” Keiser said. “E-cigarette devices come in all shapes and sizes and can look like a pen, a USB stick and other everyday items.”
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday the federal government would move to ban flavored varieties of e-cigarettes.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will develop guidelines to remove from the market all e-cigarette flavors except tobacco, according to The Associated Press.
The proposed ban comes not only because of the outbreak of lung disease, but because of an increase in the reported use of e-cigarettes by young people.
Federal health officials said Wednesday that preliminary data shows more than 1 in 4 high school students reported vaping this year, compared with 1 in 5 students in 2018, according to The Associated Press. The officials called the trend an “epidemic,” and said they fear teenagers who vape will eventually start smoking.
More than 80 percent of underage teens who use e-cigarettes say they chose a product because it “comes in flavors that I like,” according to government surveys.
