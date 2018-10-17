GALVESTON
A local conservation group is using special nets in an attempt to educate people about the problem of tiny pollutants called microplastics.
The nets can separate sand from microplastics, which the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines as plastic pieces less than 5 millimeters long.
Microplastics include the tiny remains of degrading plastic products, “nurdles,” which are minuscule pellets used in making plastic products and plastic microbeads, which have been a common ingredient in some brands of toothpaste, beauty products and cleansers for 50 years.
President Barack Obama in 2015 signed the Microbead-Free Waters Act, banning plastic microbeads in personal care products.
Education is important because personal habits, such as buying water in plastic bottles and allowing plastic to escape into the environment, contribute significantly to microplastic pollution, Theresa Morris, Gulf program coordinator of the Turtle Island Restoration Network, said.
“They don’t even see the trash,” Morris said. “Once you kind of reveal the trash to people, that’s all they can see now. A lot of people don’t realize how plastics break down.”
The Galveston Island State Park loaned the nets to the restoration network because of the group’s ongoing project to teach the public about microplastics, park Ranger Lisa Reznicek said.
The nets aren’t meant to remove significant amounts of microplastics, she said.
“It’s not so much through reducing microplastics through physical removal,” Reznicek said. “It’s more about raising awareness so people become more aware of their daily habit.”
The restoration network has been working on this project for two years through a partnership with the Florida Sea Grant program and Mississippi University, Morris said. The organization took its first sample about a year ago.
Money for Florida Sea Grant projects ultimately comes from the federal government, Florida Sea Grant Communications Director Dorothy Zimmerman said.
The program granted equipment to various agencies across the Gulf Coast, including the restoration network in Galveston.
Once completed, the data from the project should help the restoration network determine which kinds of plastics are most commonly found in the area, Morris said.
Morris also hopes the data will help the group quantify the problem, she said.
“Microplastics are really, really detrimental to the environment,” Morris said. “Studies are showing algae and smaller organisms are actually consuming and attracted to this debris.”
The microplastics problem has been around for a while, but is now becoming more well known, said Lindsey Nolan, Galveston Bay Foundation water quality programs coordinator.
“All of the trash and debris that gets into our water can affect the chemistry and overall quality of the water,” Nolan said. “People are taking more notice of it because there’s more news around it and there’s a movement towards reducing single-use plastics.”
With the new nets, Morris hopes to attract this attention to the restoration network’s program to encourage other organizations to sample different areas.
