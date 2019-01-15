GALVESTON
Drivers should expect delays at the intersection of Interstate 45 and 61st Street through the end of next week as crews work to repair pavement on the interstate overpass, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.
The $325,000 project aims to repair multiple cracks in the pavement to make driving smoother and reduce deterioration, regional department spokesman Danny Perez said.
The project began early last week and uses funds from the state's pot of routine maintenance funding, Perez said.
"We ask drivers to be aware that this is an active work area and, for their safety and the safety of the work crews, to please remove any distractions while driving and to slow down," Perez said.
The project is part of a larger effort to extend the life of I-45, Perez said.
Crews will be active on work days between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., he said.
