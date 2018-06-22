GALVESTON
The man who fell from the Galveston causeway last week, ostensibly while trying to take a picture of himself, was arrested Thursday in Louisiana and charged with first-degree murder.
Billy Pettice, 38, was charged in Baton Rouge, La., after being transferred from the Galveston County Jail, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
He is accused of shooting a 20-year-old woman in Baton Rouge on the evening of June 13, according to police.
The woman, Dedawn Bush, had a previous romantic relationship with Pettice, according to The Advocate newspaper of Baton Rouge.
Pettice had recently returned from Alaska and was trying to rekindle a relationship with Bush, according The Advocate. He called her and texted her multiple times before her death, according to the paper.
Pettice is accused of stealing a .40-caliber handgun from his cousin after learning Bush was seeing another man, according to The Advocate.
Bush was shot in the back as she walked out of an apartment where she had been staying, according the paper. The shooter fled on foot, according to police.
Pettice was in Galveston by the afternoon of June 15. It's not clear how he made the 300-mile trip from Baton Rogue to Galveston, or where he had been staying after he arrived on the island.
Pettice came to the attention of local authorities after 911 callers reported a person had jumped off the causeway.
Pettice fell about 40 feet off the bridge into the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. He was rescued by a nearby boaters who found him clinging to the concrete pillar under the the causeway.
Pettice suffered some broken ribs from the fall, and was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital for treatment.
He told police he had fallen while trying to take a photograph of himself.
Galveston police performed a background check on Pettice while he was in the hospital, and found that he was wanted on a misdemeanor burglary charge in Louisiana — and that the Baton Rogue Police Department was willing to extradite him.
Pettice was taken into custody by the University of Texas Medical Branch Police Department on Sunday, and booked into the Galveston County Jail.
It was not the first time Galveston had been a destination for people wanted for or being investigated in connection with crimes in other states.
The most famous example is Robert Durst, the New York billionaire who moved to Galveston in 2000 and lived on the island disguised as a woman. At the time, Durst was being investigated in the deaths of his wife Kathleen McCormack and of his friend Susan Bermen.
Durst was arrested after police found the remains of Morris Black, Durst's neighbor in an island boarding house. Durst was charged but ultimately acquitted of murder in Black's death.
In 2014, Galveston County deputies arrested Jesse Leroy Matthew Jr. on a Bolivar Peninsula beach. Matthew was wanted in Virginia for the murder of Hannah Graham, a student at the University of Virginia. He was convicted in 2016 of Graham's murder and of the 2009 killing of a Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington
(3) comments
Roxann Bentson Faulkner, does it sound silly anymore that he was charged ? I bet the family of Dedawn Bush are appreciative of the GPD for their continued efforts. And yes, I asked for a picture and a name so we would know what kind of idiot falls from the causeway while taking a selfie. Well, the answer is a cold-blooded murdering IDIOT. Good work GPD.
Wonder if it was a 'selfie' at all but perhaps a failed life ending event. Either way, he has to answer for his actions.
If it was a failed life attempt he probably should have jumped from the top, but then again he's not a very bright person.
