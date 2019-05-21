GALVESTON
Legislation aimed at bringing island officers’ pension plan back into state compliance cleared the floor of the state Senate this week, setting the bill up for adoption by the state.
The Senate approved the bill Monday, two weeks after the House of Representatives passed the proposal.
The city and police pension board have spent the past two years developing an agreement that would bring the ailing plan back into compliance with state regulations.
By 2017, the plan had accrued $32.1 million in unfunded liabilities.
The bill, authored by Rep. Dan Flynn, restructures the pension to bring it into compliance within 30 years.
Under the bill’s outline, the city will raise its contribution rate from 14.83 percent to 18 percent and the police will maintain a 12 percent contribution rate, according to bill language.
Raising the city’s rate to 18 percent would increase the city’s annual contributions to the police pension from $1.77 million to $2 million, city officials have said.
The legislation also adds one member to the current seven-member pension board structure by giving the city an additional appointee. Under the new format, the city and the police will have equal representation on the board, a point of contention between the two during discussions, according to bill language.
The city and pension board previously negotiated an agreement that pushes officer retirement age from 50 to 55 for new hires.
