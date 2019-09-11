SAN LEON
A San Leon woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for beating a puppy to death with a baseball bat in April 2018, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Erica Maxinne Folk, 47, had pleaded guilty to one count of cruelty to a non-livestock animal and asked the court to assess her punishment, Assistant District Attorney Colton Turner said.
The owner of the puppy told Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Deputies that the dog had wandered into their tenant’s house, where Folk had beaten it to death with a baseball bat, Turner said.
Deputies found the puppy near Folk’s bed with a crushed skull and blood coming out of its ears and nose, Turner said. The puppy was unresponsive except for labored breathing and panting.
Folk testified that the puppy acted aggressively before she hit it with a baseball bat, but that she also used methamphetamine and heroin minutes before striking the dog, Turner said.
