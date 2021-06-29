Elizabeth Kucera, a penguin and seal biologist at Moody Gardens Aquarium Pyramid in Galveston, tosses Duke, a California sea lion, a fish during a training session Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Duke is the newest addition to the North Pacific exhibit at Moody Gardens joining Sam, another California sea lion, and harbor seals.
Duke, a California sea lion, catches a handful of fish and squid during a training session with biologist Elizabeth Kucera at the Moody Gardens Aquarium Pyramid in Galveston on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The sea lion is the newest addition to the North Pacific exhibit.
Duke, a California sea lion, is introduced at the Moody Gardens Aquarium Pyramid in Galveston on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Duke, who came from the Denver Zoo, joins Sam, another California sea lion, and harbor seals at the aquarium.
Elizabeth Kucera, a penguin and seal biologist at Moody Gardens Aquarium Pyramid in Galveston, works with Duke, a California sea lion, during a training session Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Duke, who came from the Denver Zoo, is the newest addition to the North Pacific exhibit at Moody Gardens joining Sam, another California sea lion, and harbor seals.
Elizabeth Kucera, a penguin and seal biologist at Moody Gardens Aquarium Pyramid in Galveston, tosses Duke, a California sea lion, a fish during a training session Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Duke is the newest addition to the North Pacific exhibit at Moody Gardens joining Sam, another California sea lion, and harbor seals.
Duke, a California sea lion, catches a handful of fish and squid during a training session with biologist Elizabeth Kucera at the Moody Gardens Aquarium Pyramid in Galveston on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The sea lion is the newest addition to the North Pacific exhibit.
Duke, a California sea lion, is introduced at the Moody Gardens Aquarium Pyramid in Galveston on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Duke, who came from the Denver Zoo, joins Sam, another California sea lion, and harbor seals at the aquarium.
Elizabeth Kucera, a penguin and seal biologist at Moody Gardens Aquarium Pyramid in Galveston, works with Duke, a California sea lion, during a training session Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Duke, who came from the Denver Zoo, is the newest addition to the North Pacific exhibit at Moody Gardens joining Sam, another California sea lion, and harbor seals.
Moody Gardens on Tuesday introduced Duke, a California sea lion, who is the latest addition to the North Pacific exhibit. Duke came to Moody Gardens from the Denver Zoo as a result of that facility having to undergo construction on its sea lion exhibit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.