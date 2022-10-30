A disturbance led to a police chase, with three in custody and three injured early Sunday morning in Friendswood.
Friendswood Police were called to a disturbance about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of FM 2351. The caller told authorities that a woman involved in a physical altercation possibly returned with a weapon and was in a white sedan, police said.
Officers arrived on the scene and saw the vehicle matching the caller’s description, but after an attempt to make contact, the driver took off, police said.
The driver took off down FM 2351 onto the Interstate 45 feeder road and eventually on to the main lanes of I-45 at a high rate of speed, before exiting onto Highway 96, police said. As the driver was exiting, the vehicle struck a black Ford Fusion with two occupants, causing the suspect vehicle to roll over, landing upright near the drive through of a Jack in the Box in League City, police said.
The three suspects fled the vehicle, with witnesses warning police that they were armed, police said.
Mauricio Valdez, 29, of La Marque, who police allege was driving the car, made a motion raising his weapon to fire at officers, before tripping onto a curb, falling to the ground, and dropping his weapon, police said.
After a short foot pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Mario Valdez, 32, of La Marque, who also had a weapon in his possession, was taken into custody, police said.
The third occupant of the vehicle, identified as Frankie Guthrie, 35, of Houston, ran from police, but was apprehended shortly after, police said.
The two occupants of the Ford Fusion were taken to the hospital, with the driver released but the passenger was still being Sunday, authorities said. The victim from the initial disturbance was taken to the hospital with chest pain, police said.
Mauricio Valdez charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading in a vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, and two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. He was being held on $525,000 in bonds.
Mario Valdez was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest on foot, police said. He was being held on $65,000 in bonds.
Guthrie was charged with evading arrest on foot, police said. She was held on $2,500 in bonds.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247
