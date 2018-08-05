League City’s proposed budget includes almost $7 million for traffic projects that should help relieve one of the fast-growing city’s biggest needs, officials said.
Only about 52 percent of League City is developed, most of it to the east of Interstate 45, officials said. Projections show that, once fully developed, the city’s population could rise above 200,000, officials said.
“Drainage and traffic are, by far, the biggest issues facing League City,” Mayor pro tem Todd Kinsey said.
The city’s proposed 2019 capital improvement plan includes several projects related to traffic, officials said.
Those include a $4.5 million Ervin connector project, which would make Ervin street between Calder Road and Hobbs Road into a concrete roadway to reduce some of the traffic from Calder Road, officials said.
“Ultimately, Ervin will be four lanes of concrete roadway with curb and gutter and will extend to Brookport,” officials said.
The proposed capital improvement plan also includes funding for designs on several other projects, including a Palomino Lane extension, the widening of FM 270 south of FM 518 and FM 646, and a North Landing extension, officials said.
The other project in 2019 is a $200,000 reconstruction of the existing railroad crossing on Walker Street, officials said. Union Pacific will provide about $50,000 in additional funding, officials said.
The city’s total proposed budget is $206.1 million, up from $200.61 million in 2018, records show.
As a result of the positive economic outlook, League City staff tentatively propose lowering the city’s tax rate slightly from its rate of 56.5 cents per every $100 of taxable property value, to 56.38 cents, officials.
The League City council is in discussions about the proposed 2019 fiscal budget, which must be approved by Sept. 19, officials said.
