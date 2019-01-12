Clear Creek school district’s Florence Campbell Elementary School will open its doors in August, leading a committee to re-examine boundary maps, which is upsetting some parents whose children might have to change schools.

The effort, the first of its kind in six years, also gave members of the school boundary advisory committee, composed of parents and residents, the opportunity to address other district issues, such as student overcrowding at Clear Springs and Clear Falls high schools, among others, said Sara Holder, the committee’s chairwoman.

“We are very happy with the results,” Holder said. “Every single one of our schools is amazing. So, moving from one amazing school to another is beneficial to the children if they’re no longer in an overcrowded building. This should work out.”

But some parents question the recent committee proposal, arguing it would unnecessarily divide families and break up students’ longstanding routines.

“I totally get that they needed to rezone elementary schools,” said Susie Ponder, who has two students in the district and who lives in the South Shores neighborhood. “But they shouldn’t do that for intermediate schools. My son is upset every day. His best friend in the world and he are about to get separated, and he’s just devastated.”

Both of Ponder’s children — a high school student and a sixth-grade student — attend schools in the district’s education village. This has been logistically helpful, because Ponder is a nurse and her husband works a busy job, and so their daughter can drive their son to school each day at the same place, reducing the amount of time and stress the family spends on transportation, Ponder said.

But under the committee’s recommendations, Ponder’s son would attend school next fall at Clear Creek Intermediate School, a campus about a 12-minute drive away from the education village, where her daughter will continue to drive to as a senior, she said.

“Most people bought into our neighborhood after looking at what schools they’d go to,” Ponder said. “We took this into account, and they keep pushing us out. It’s not fair.”

The committee made its decisions because of several different factors, Holder said. Namely, members were supposed to make efficient use of district facilities — taking into account what schools were overcrowded and which had space — taking into account future growth, and considering student stability, minimizing the movement of the existing population, Holder said.

While the specific number of students changing schools differed based on which attendance zone they were in, the committee recommends moving about 215 students from League City Intermediate and Bayside Intermediate to Clear Creek Intermediate, among other changes.

The recommendations have actually been more positively received than the last time the district reconsidered student boundaries, Holder said.

“Surprisingly, I haven’t seen as much criticism,” Holder said. “Before, there was some issues with subdivisions moving from one school to another. But they realized that turned out for the better. I haven’t seen or heard as much this time. I take that as a good sign.”

But for Ponder and her family, the recommendations this time are unacceptable, she said.

“I know the schools they are at,” Ponder said. “That’s where their roots are, and it’s sentimental to me. I just think it’s absolutely unfair.”

Regardless of the district’s final decision, Ponder plans to fill out a transfer request so her kids can attend school closer together, she said. And Ponder also plans to attend a series of five planned public meetings to voice her opinion, she said.

After the five public meetings, the committee will reconvene to see whether any more changes are needed before making final recommendations to the board on Feb. 25, said Sydney Hunt, spokeswoman for the district.

The construction of Florence Campbell Elementary School, the 27th elementary school in the district, is one of many projects funded through a 2017 $487 million bond, officials said.

Matt deGrood: 409-683-5230; matt.degrood@galvnews.com

Here's a list of the boundary committee's preliminary recommendations:

North Pointe Elementary and Ward Elementary

The School Boundary Advisory Committee recommends moving 185 students from North Pointe Elementary to Ward Elementary. This recommendation involves the homes west of Interstate 45 that are currently zoned to North Pointe. Ward Elementary is also closer to Interstate 45 than North Pointe Elementary.

Brookwood Elementary and Robinson Elementary

This recommendation involves moving 30 students currently zoned for Brookwood Elementary to Robinson Elementary. This move provides for a continuous attendance zone along NASA Road 1 to Taylor Lake.

Landolt Elementary and Greene Elementary

It is recommended to move 64 students from Landolt Elementary to Greene Elementary. This minor boundary change includes removing two apartment complexes along FM 528 and moving them into Greene Elementary.

Hyde Elementary and Mossman Elementary

Due to overcrowding and projected growth in the furthest southwest side of the district, the committee recommends moving 237 students from Mossman Elementary to Hyde Elementary. This recommendation moves all the Lakes of South Shore neighborhoods from Mossman Elementary into Hyde Elementary School.

Goforth Elementary and Parr Elementary to League City Elementary

For the 2020-21 school year, the committee recommends extending the League City Elementary attendance zone from Texas Avenue to FM 270 and from state Highway 3 to Interstate 45 north of West Main Street. Please note this would be a delayed boundary change due to the construction of the new League City Elementary.

Hall Elementary to Campbell Elementary

With the opening of the new Florence Campbell Elementary in August 2019, the committee is recommending the new school’s attendance zone is south of FM 518 and south of West League City Parkway. The attendance zone runs to the southernmost portion of the district in areas planned for future development as well as reduces the overcrowding at Hall Elementary.

Gilmore Elementary to Hall Elementary

Under this recommendation, Rustic Oaks along Bay Area Blvd will shift west to Hall Elementary.

Bauerschlag Elementary to Gilmore Elementary

The Landing subdivision is proposed to be zoned to Gilmore Elementary; no longer split between Gilmore Elementary and Bauerschlag Elementary as in the past. A small portion of Brittany Lakes south of League City Parkway west of Landing Boulevard will move to Gilmore Elementary under the proposal.

Intermediate Schools

Space Center Intermediate to Clear Lake Intermediate

The committee recommends moving all students who attend Clear Lake City Elementary to Clear Lake Intermediate. This move cleans up a feeder pattern issue so that all of Clear Lake City Elementary students can attend the same prekindergarten-12 schools.

Seabrook Intermediate to Space Center Intermediate

This recommendation ensures students who attend Robinson Elementary will attend the same intermediate school. Currently, Robinson Elementary students split between Seabrook Intermediate and Space Center Intermediate. Under this plan, all of Robinson Elementary will attend the same intermediate school.

League City Intermediate and Bayside Intermediate to Clear Creek Intermediate

The committee recommends moving 215 students from League City Intermediate and 157 students from Bayside Intermediate to Clear Creek Intermediate. This recommended change will result in all of Hyde Elementary School attending Clear Creek Intermediate, rather than the current split between two schools.

High Schools

Clear Springs High School to Clear Brook High School

The committee recommends extending the Clear Brook High School boundary to FM 528, as well as bringing in Emerson Park Apartment Homes and the Reserve at Autumn Creek Apartments. This move of 243 students will reduce overcrowding at Clear Springs High School. Under this scenario, students who attend Greene Elementary will all attend Clear Brook High School, cleaning up a split feeder pattern.

Clear Falls High School to Clear Lake High School

To address overcrowding at Clear Falls High School, the committee recommends bringing the subdivisions along Kirby Road into Clear Lake High School. This change results in a feeder pattern of Robinson Elementary, to Space Center Intermediate to Clear Lake High School.

Clear Falls High School to Clear Creek High School

The proposal is to bring the Coronado Apartments back to Clear Creek High School.

