John Tee holds a sign during an Impeach & Remove Trump rally at Menard Park on the seawall in Galveston on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Around 80 people gathered with signs and flags for the rally. It was one of hundreds across the country organized by MoveOn.org, said Christy C. Callahan, a member of Indivisible Galveston. The rally was held on the eve of the House of Representatives' vote on the articles of impeachment. Participants in the rally support impeachment and demand a fair trial in the Senate, Callahan said.
