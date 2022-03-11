GALVESTON

The city manager Friday named Doug Balli, a 26-year Galveston Police Department veteran, as police chief. 

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

(3) comments

Lizzie Tish

Congratulations, Doug! Excellent choice by GPD.

Charlotte O'rourke

Awesome. Congratulations!

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Congratulations, Chief Balli. Please don't let us down.

