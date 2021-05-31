David Finklea on Monday joined in the “Taps Across America” tribute at the World War II monument at 23rd Street and Broadway in Galveston. He hadn’t picked up his trumpet in three years but was inspired when he learned about the call for musicians of all ages and abilities to sound taps at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day. He and musicians across the country sounded the 24-note call from balconies, front lawns, sidewalks and street corners to remember those who have died in military service.
— Jennifer Reynolds
(1) comment
Thank you for the respect of all who died to keep us free.
