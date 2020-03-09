Diane Sanchez, who was left for dead on the side of a Galveston County road in 1991, listens to Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Tommy Hansen as he talks about the recent arrest of Luis Majano Calderon, the man accused of attempting to murder her, during a press conference at the sheriff’s office in Galveston on Monday, March 9, 2020. Calderon was arrested in El Salvador last month after 29 years on the run.
Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Tommy Hansen holds the photos of Luis Majano Calderon, the Salvadoran man accused of attempting to murder his girlfriend, Diane Sanchez, in 1991, during a press conference at the sheriff’s office in Galveston on Monday, March 9, 2020. Calderon was arrested in El Salvador last month after 29 years on the run.
Earl Peugh, left, poses for a photo with Diane Sanchez, center, the women he found bleeding on the side of the road near Holland Road in Texas City in 1991, and her daughters Angela Cantu, April Rojas, Jennie Mendiola and granddaughters Brianna Mendiola, front, and Danielle Mendiola at the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office in Galveston on Monday, March 9, 2020. The man accused of attempting to murder Sanchez was arrested in El Salvador last month after 29 years on the run.
Diane Sanchez, who was left for dead on the side of a Galveston County road in 1991, listens to Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Tommy Hansen as he talks about the recent arrest of Luis Majano Calderon, the man accused of attempting to murder her, during a press conference at the sheriff’s office in Galveston on Monday, March 9, 2020. Calderon was arrested in El Salvador last month after 29 years on the run.
Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Tommy Hansen holds the photos of Luis Majano Calderon, the Salvadoran man accused of attempting to murder his girlfriend, Diane Sanchez, in 1991, during a press conference at the sheriff’s office in Galveston on Monday, March 9, 2020. Calderon was arrested in El Salvador last month after 29 years on the run.
Earl Peugh, left, poses for a photo with Diane Sanchez, center, the women he found bleeding on the side of the road near Holland Road in Texas City in 1991, and her daughters Angela Cantu, April Rojas, Jennie Mendiola and granddaughters Brianna Mendiola, front, and Danielle Mendiola at the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office in Galveston on Monday, March 9, 2020. The man accused of attempting to murder Sanchez was arrested in El Salvador last month after 29 years on the run.
(1) comment
Great job Tommy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.