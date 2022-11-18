Firefighters search for hot spots on the second floor of the Inn at the Waterpark in Galveston on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, where a portion of the roof collapsed after a fire broke out in the 151-room hotel.
Firefighters search for hot spots on the second floor of the Inn at the Waterpark in Galveston on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, where a portion of the roof collapsed after a fire broke out in the 151-room hotel.
Firefighters search for hot spots on the second floor of the Inn at the Waterpark in Galveston on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, where a portion of the roof collapsed after a fire broke out in the 151-room hotel.
Firefighters search for hot spots on the second floor of the Inn at the Waterpark in Galveston on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, where a portion of the roof collapsed after a fire broke out in the 151-room hotel.
No one was seriously injured but fire caused major damage to a 151-room hotel near Schlitterbahn Water Park on the island’s near West End, fire officials said.
One firefighter was taken to John Sealy Hospital with an abrasion to one arm, fire officials said.
The Inn at the Waterpark, 2525 Jones Drive, caught fire just after 7 p.m. Friday and numerous elements of the Galveston Fire Department, along with units from Santa Fe, Texas City and Hitchcock fire departments fought the blaze for about 90 minutes, Galveston Fire Chief Charles Olsen said.
The property, owned by 1859 Historic Hotels, a subsidiary of Gal-Tex Hotel Corp., was about 40 percent to 50 percent damaged, Olsen said.
The fire was mostly out at about 8:30 p.m.
Workers had been welding on the building earlier in the day, but that hadn’t been determined to be the cause of the blaze, Olsen said.
Galveston’s fire marshal still was investigating the cause Friday night, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Verla Jr. said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.