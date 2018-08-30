GALVESTON
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees will take greater control over the island’s main promotional website under an agreement struck this week.
The park board voted Tuesday to pay Galveston.com $220,000 in a deal that will result in the development of a new website largely controlled by the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Galveston.com has existed since 1994 and has been the city’s official tourism website since 1999. The website, however, is not owned nor operated by a public agency. Instead, the park board contracts with the website to promote island attractions, events and businesses.
The park board has historically paid the website’s operators $100,000 a year to maintain the relationship, officials said. The new contract increases that payment to $220,000 for the next year.
The money will help the website create more promotional videos, which have become popular on the website, park board Chairman Spencer Priest said.
The new deal also guarantees the park board will have a hand in redesigning the website, he said.
“Right now, we’re just trying to get things on one social channel,” Priest said. “It’s really about becoming one voice.”
The redesigned website will tie into a new marketing campaign the park board also approved on Tuesday. The new campaign will replace the “It’s Island Time” marketing plan the park board has used to advertise the island since 2013.
The deal was not a criticism of the work Galveston.com had done in the past, Priest said.
In recent years, the website had begun displaying so much advertising, it was obscuring the park board’s message, Priest said.
The site’s advertising push was to make up revenue lost because of a decrease in the number of hotel rooms being booked through the site, he said.
The park board’s investment means the website will have fewer ads, he said. Posts on the website also will more closely match promotions being run through the visitors bureau, he said.
The agreement also gives the park board control of some of the social media accounts run by Galveston.com, including its Facebook page.
It also comes with assurances the park board will have the right to purchase the domain name if the website chooses to sell it, Priest said.
Tuesday’s vote was not an indication the park board intends to buy the website outright, Priest said. But the board was trying to keep its options open in the future if the domain goes up for sale.
“We need to keep focused on that long-term,” he said.
