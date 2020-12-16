Lakeisha Feast and her family watch as civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump holds up the results of an independent autopsy of her son, Joshua Feast, during a press conference at New Life Church in Texas City on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Darren Hardeman, a cousin of Joshua Feast, stands with friends, family and community members during a vigil for Feast and his family at New Life Church in Texas City on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Lakeisha Feast and her family watch as civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump holds up the results of an independent autopsy of her son, Joshua Feast, during a press conference at New Life Church in Texas City on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
STUART
VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Princeton Howard, right, joins friends, family and community members for a vigil Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, for Joshua Feast after a news conference about his death.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Reverend Andrew Berry leads a prayer during a vigill for Joshua Feast and his family at New Life Church in Texas City on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Joshua Feast, the Hitchcock man shot and killed by a La Marque Police officer last week, died from a single gunshot wound to the back, an attorney for his family said during a news conference Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.