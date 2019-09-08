LEAGUE CITY
Traffic projects, signal changes and even public transportation are all options leaders are considering as Galveston County’s biggest city copes with more and more traffic jams, accidents and even roadway fatalities in recent months.
“It’s part of a growing community, I agree, but there’s been a lot of inattention to transportation over a long period of time and we’re trying to play catch up,” Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
Traffic problems aren’t new, but after a rising number of vehicle-related deaths, city officials are seeking possible solutions.
“We’ve had in the last month or so some pretty serious accidents resulting in fatalities,” said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city. “It’s disturbing for the police department, street and traffic employees who all see it.
“But, until the work is done, and we look at the data of before and after, we won’t know whether we’ve succeeded in our efforts or not.”
Just in August, League City police responded to two deaths involving vehicles, officials said. In one of those, on Aug. 30, Christopher Stevens, 24, of Dickinson, died after a sedan crashed into his motorcycle on League City Parkway while using an eastbound turn lane to drive in, investigators allege.
Prosecutors are planning to present that case to a Galveston County grand jury, said Matt Maggiolino, spokesman for the League City Police Department.
Even before those deaths, however, city crews had taken some steps toward remedying an uptick in accidents, erecting barrels and barricades at the intersection of state Highway 3 and FM 518 and League City Parkway.
Those barrels were only a temporary solution, however, and city officials are working with the Texas Department of Transportation to create longer turn bays on the north and south sides of state Highway 3 at state Highway 96, Greer Osborne said.
Crews also will perform similar work near FM 518, said David Tickell, public works manager with League City.
The cost to make the improvements will be minimal, said Danny Perez, spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation.
The city also is studying traffic light timing at FM 270 and state Highway 3 to see whether those can be readjusted to better improve flow during periods of peak congestion, Tickell said.
That study should take about four weeks to complete, and readjusting the lights should follow soon after that, he said.
Along with immediate fixes, city leaders also are considering the longer-term solutions, Councilman Larry Millican said.
“It’s a process,” he said. “No one waves a wand and it’s done.”
City leaders last week met with area transportation experts to discuss different transportation opportunities for League City and the greater region, Millican said. The group decided to eventually send out a survey to area residents asking them about all the different options, public transportation being one of them.
A lack of public transportation was cited in January 2018 as one of the reasons League City didn’t make Amazon’s cut for a second headquarters. Mass transit has been unpopular among many in League City, but both Millican and Hallisey said they would at least ask residents about the possibility on the forthcoming survey.
The city does a little with the University of Texas Medical Branch and Park and Ride, but there’s little for the 5,000 to 10,000 going into Houston and the west side of Harris County, Hallisey said.
“We need to know what people’s attitude would be for that. Would they be willing to pay for the service if it was available? We know a good number go three exits north right now and catch the buses up there.”
Byram Lass, a League City resident, didn’t see a demand for public transportation, but would like to see more coordinated volunteer shuttle programs for seniors and others, he said.
