PORT BOLIVAR
Galveston County will receive $139,800 from Texas' coastal management program to build a new restroom facility at Fort Travis on Bolivar Peninsula.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: February 24, 2022 @ 9:38 pm
PORT BOLIVAR
Galveston County will receive $139,800 from Texas' coastal management program to build a new restroom facility at Fort Travis on Bolivar Peninsula.
John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.
Senior Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.