Ralph Stenzel, chairman of the Galveston County Historical Commission, stands Monday, July 15, 2019, at the edge of a cavity where a large gun once rested at Battery Davis at Fort Travis on the Bolivar Peninsula.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo

PORT BOLIVAR

Galveston County will receive $139,800 from Texas' coastal management program to build a new restroom facility at Fort Travis on Bolivar Peninsula.

