GALVESTON
A La Marque man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for sexually assaulting a girl in 2014.
A Galveston County jury Wednesday found Robert Louis McNeal, 35, guilty of one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and on Thursday sentenced him to life in prison, court records show.
A woman and her child went to the Texas Children’s Hospital in October 2016 to report a sexual assault occurring in 2014, Assistant District Attorney Shawn Connally said.
Galveston police officers contacted the victim, who told them McNeal sexually assaulted her over the course of several months, Connally said.
Aggravated sexual assault of a child carries a punishment from five years to 99 years or life in prison, Connally said.
But McNeal has faced several sexual assault-related charges over the years and two other people testified during the punishment phase of the trial that McNeal abused them in 2009, Connally said.
McNeal will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison, Connally said.
