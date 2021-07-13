Galveston County’s Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Erin Barnhart, was all smiles Tuesday as she and county officials kicked off construction of the new medical examiner’s office at 1205 Oak St. in La Marque. County officials held a brief ground-breaking ceremony outside the former county health district environmental lab that is being converted into a new facility for the county’s medical examiner’s office.
— Jennifer Reynolds
