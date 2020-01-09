University of Texas Medical Branch professor and chairman of the Department of Pathology, Dr. Michael Laposata speaks to members of the presidential search advisory committee during an open forum Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, to discuss the search for the next president of UTMB.
From left, presidential search advisory committee co-chairmen Dr. Kirk Calhoun, the president of the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler, and Dr. John Zerwas, the University of Texas System Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs, along with David Bellshaw, a partner with the executive recruitment firm Isaacson, Miller, listen to input from faculty members at an open forum Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, to discuss the search for the next president of the University of Texas Medical Branch.
Alfredo Torres, University of Texas Medical Branch assistant dean in the office of Faculty Affairs and Professional Development, left, waits to speak at an open forum Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, to discuss the search for the next president of UTMB.
University of Texas System chancellor James B. Milliken listens to commentary from attendees at an open forum Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, to discuss the search for the next president of the University of Texas Medical Branch.
University of Texas Medical Branch professor and chairman of the Department of Pathology, Dr. Michael Laposata speaks to members of the presidential search advisory committee during an open forum Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, to discuss the search for the next president of UTMB.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
From left, presidential search advisory committee co-chairmen Dr. Kirk Calhoun, the president of the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler, and Dr. John Zerwas, the University of Texas System Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs, along with David Bellshaw, a partner with the executive recruitment firm Isaacson, Miller, listen to input from faculty members at an open forum Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, to discuss the search for the next president of the University of Texas Medical Branch.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Alfredo Torres, University of Texas Medical Branch assistant dean in the office of Faculty Affairs and Professional Development, left, waits to speak at an open forum Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, to discuss the search for the next president of UTMB.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Interim University of Texas Medical Branch President Dr. Ben Raimer listens during an open forum on campus Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, to discuss the search for the next president of UTMB.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
University of Texas System chancellor James B. Milliken listens to commentary from attendees at an open forum Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, to discuss the search for the next president of the University of Texas Medical Branch.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
University of Texas Medical Branch doctors, faculty and other attendees listen at an open forum on campus Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, to discuss the search for the next president of UTMB.
Someone who will champion diversity by promoting equity and inclusion. A leader who understands the history and uniqueness of the University of Texas Medical Branch and the community of Galveston. Someone who appreciates equally the medical branch’s role as an academic institution, a globally important infectious disease research center and a clinical enterprise.
These were some of the qualities faculty and other employees of the medical branch identified at an open forum Thursday in Levin Hall, orchestrated by the University of Texas System to gather input as its search committee begins recruiting candidates for the medical branch’s top leadership position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.