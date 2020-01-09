Someone who will champion diversity by promoting equity and inclusion. A leader who understands the history and uniqueness of the University of Texas Medical Branch and the community of Galveston. Someone who appreciates equally the medical branch’s role as an academic institution, a globally important infectious disease research center and a clinical enterprise.

These were some of the qualities faculty and other employees of the medical branch identified at an open forum Thursday in Levin Hall, orchestrated by the University of Texas System to gather input as its search committee begins recruiting candidates for the medical branch’s top leadership position.

Kathryn Eastburn: 409-683-5257; kathryn.eastburn@galvnews.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription