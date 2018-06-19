On June 19, 1865, the people of Texas were informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the executive of the United States, all slaves are free. Less than seven months later on January 1, 1866, more than 800 people came together at the old Galveston courthouse for the reading of General Order No. 3. They then marched to Reedy Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in celebration.
The tradition is continued today with a march to the Galveston County Courthouse for the readingof General Order No. 3 and back to Reedy Chapel for a long celebration in the community.
This year there was a video by the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and Galveston Juneteenth Committee that explains how Juneteenth became a state holiday. The Galveston Heritage Chorale and James B. Thomas Clef Club performed songs of celebration as well.
— Kelsey Walling
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.