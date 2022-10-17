GALVESTON
An island resident who runs a nonprofit that helps immigrants is among eight community leaders President Joe Biden picked as ambassadors to the nation’s new citizenship initiative.
Magdalena Alvarado is the president of Ser y Hacer, which means to be and to do, a non-profit group dedicated to teaching English and preparing immigrants for citizenship.
She was selected as an ambassador for the first ever citizenship ambassador initiative.
Ambassadors will help immigrants by sharing their own experiences with the naturalization process, highlighting information and resources, emphasizing the advantage of U.S. citizenship, addressing myths and misconceptions and giving inspiration for others pursuing citizenship, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said.
“The initiative is designed to make a personal and local connection to the more than 9.1 million lawful permanent residents who may be eligible to apply for naturalization and who otherwise may not have access to or knowledge of the naturalization process,” immigration services said.
The initiative was created to support implementation of Biden’s executive order to promote naturalization, the immigration services said.
Ser y Hacer offers free English and citizenship classes to immigrants in Galveston County, and it also helps with filling out paperwork to apply for residency, citizenship and other legal paperwork.
“I am proud and fortunate to have been chosen as ambassador to represent the people of Galveston,” Alvarado said. “I was blessed to hear the news; it was surprising. God has truly given me this opportunity to help those in need.”
Alvardo immigrated to the United States from Mexico with her two sons and husband in 2000, she said.
“I decided to move to Galveston after vacationing here and I became fascinated with the people and the atmosphere,” Alvarado said. “I had told myself if I ever come back to live in the United States this is where I’d live.”
When she moved here, she began working in restaurants to support her family, she said.
Alvarado officially became a U.S. citizen in 2011, she said.
“Me and my husband worked hard for years,” she said. “It was in 2012 I had decided to run a nonprofit organization to help immigrants become citizens.
“I have come a long way for this opportunity,” she said. “God has opened the doors for me and I will work hard to give people, just like myself, the chance to become a citizen of this great country.”
The chance to educate people about a new language and teach people responsibility of becoming a citizen is important, Alvarado said.
“There are challenges to overcome, there are people who worry about being deported,” Alvarado said. “But we’re here to guide them and their family’s dream of becoming a citizen.”
Now that Alvarado has been chosen ambassador, she plans on expanding her reach to those who don’t have access to information as they would in bigger cities, she said.
“We try to get people who are outside of Houston that may not have the same opportunities or accessibility to classes that we give,” she said. “During the years we have been growing and more people are attending to learn and that’s something that I’m very grateful for.”
The classes are held for two hours on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, Alvarado said.
Monday classes are held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m at Moore Memorial Library, 1701 Ninth Ave, N. in Texas City; Tuesday classes are held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. McWhirter Elementary, 300 Pennsylvania Ave. in Webster; and Friday classes are held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 110 E. South St. in Alvin, she said.
The classes average 24 students and have been growing, she said.
“The growth of the classes would not have been possible without the amazing work from the volunteers,” Alvarado said. “They have been a great help to me and the community.”
