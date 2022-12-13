TEXAS CITY
A Dickinson man is charged with stealing nearly 50 bronze vases worth more than $70,000, many from a cemetery in Texas City, police said.
Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 7:55 pm
Detective Ray Lease of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 6 found dozens of bronze vases at Joya Metal, 2709 state Highway 3 in Dickinson, and informed Texas City Police, the department said.
Lease began investigating the vases after his wife, Melany, found that a bronze vase had been stolen from their own son's headstone.
"I don't understand how somebody could do this to a family," Melany Lease said. "It is truly horrible and he did not deserve that."
Some of the vases out of 48 in total, worth about $1,500 each, had been stolen in June from Mount Olivet Cemetery, 7801 Interstate 45, according to an affidavit.
Joya Metal store manager Julio Sanchez told Texas City officers that Scott Jason Bracci, 41, had sold 22 pounds of the vases, according to the affidavit.
Sanchez said Bracci also had sold 39 pounds of the vases on Dec. 5, 37 pounds on Dec. 1, and frequently appeared at the business, the affidavit said.
The vases are worth about $530 each and have locking mechanisms worth $1,000 each, the affidavit said.
Representatives from Mount Olivet took possession of 30 of the vases and said the rest might have come from other cemeteries; those were taken into evidence, according to the affidavit.
Bracci is charged with theft of more than $30,000, but less than $100,000. He was held in the Galveston County Jail on $30,000 in bonds.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
