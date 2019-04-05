Barbecue teams from around Galveston County competed in the Pulled Pork Cook-Off at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo on Friday.

Many teams will be competing in the first leg of the Triple Crown competition, which will combine barbecue scores from the fair with scores from Good Ole Days in Hitchcock and Bayou Fest in La Marque.

On Saturday, teams will face off with pork ribs and brisket with awards at 6:15 p.m.

The fair and rodeo will continue through Saturday night with plenty of activities for children, a heifer auction and the Cowboy’s Professional Rodeo Association’s rodeo.

— Kelsey Walling

Kelsey Walling: 817-690-3093; 409-683-5235; kelsey.walling@galvnews.com 

