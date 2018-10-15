Tanya Cooley and her family closed on the purchase of a home in the Mar Bella subdivision in September 2016. Less than a year after moving in, they started noticing water stains on the ceiling, she said.
“That prompted me to go up into the attic,” she said. “There was so much condensation on the top unit, the ductworks were sagging and it was dripping down between the walls.”
The Cooleys eventually had to leave the home while the developer worked to make repairs and stop the spread of mold, she said.
Now, the Cooleys are on their way out of the home for the second time since moving in, because the first repairs didn’t stop the mold, she said.
“This is a gorgeous community and it costs a lot of money to live here,” Cooley said.
Even Taylor Morrison, the firm that developed the subdivision, agrees mold is a problem in numerous houses in the up-scale subdivision, where prices start at $250,000 and go up to more than $500,000.
Some residents said the number of houses with problems was more than 300, but couldn’t substantiate that. And while Taylor Morrison said it was working to resolve the problems, several residents have turned to the courts.
Mar Bella, near League City Parkway and state Highway 146 on the eastern border of League City, is relatively new. Most of the homes are less than 10 years old.
“As we work to design a permanent solution and repair the affected homes, Taylor Morrison has provided money to homeowners for alternative housing while repairs are implemented,” officials said in a written statement.
“Some of the previous attempts to fix homes with moisture issues have not worked despite our efforts. Even though the symptoms are clear, the cause of the problem is multifaceted, making it sometimes difficult to diagnose and determine the appropriate repair.”
But that hasn’t been enough for some residents.
Houston-based attorney Dax Faubus has filed three lawsuits in Galveston County courts on behalf of homeowners against Taylor Morrison of Texas, seeking between $200,000 and $1 million in damages.
“The mold in the home is caused by construction defects relating to the defendants’ design and construction of the home, which has led to extreme an inappropriate water and moisture levels to develop in the home’s interior,” one lawsuit asserts.
Faubus did not respond to several requests for comment about the cases.
While some residents said the developers had worked with them to correct the problems, they are frustrated because the houses are so new and the process has taken so long, they said.
“The problem is just that it’s taking so long,” Cooley said.
