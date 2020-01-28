The USS Stewart, pictured here on Tuesday, and the USS Cavalla were closed in November when they were found to contain asbestos. The Park Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to spend $86,000 to remove the lung-irritating substance and hopes to reopen the ships by March.
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to pay $86,000 to abate asbestos found on the USS Cavalla and USS Stewart at Seawolf Park, a health and safety issue that could force the board to dip into money planned for other Seawolf Park projects.
