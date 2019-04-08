A La Marque woman’s family home, rebuilt with money administered through the Texas General Land Office, was the site of a community gathering, ribbon-cutting and celebration Monday, along with a visit from Texas Land Office Commissioner George P. Bush.
Nettie Raye King’s new home, a complete replacement of the one she has lived in since 1956 when she was a second grader, is the first to be completed in Galveston County under the land office’s Recovery Texas program, a federally funded program to help homeowners whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.
The $300 million program is still open to applications, Bush said. Funding for Recovery Texas came from $5 billion appropriated by the U.S. Congress in 2017 for long-term housing needs in areas hard hit by Hurricane Harvey, including parts of Galveston County.
“This is the most important program we’ll administer following Hurricane Harvey,” Bush said. “This is one of several thousand homes being built whether they’re being rehabbed or built from the ground up.
“Today is about Ms. King and her resiliency, and it speaks to the character of Texas.”
Nearly a hundred of King’s friends, relatives and neighbors gathered in King’s spacious yard, shaded by mature live oaks, alongside employees of DSW, the construction company that built the house in less than a month.
Onlookers applauded when Bush handed King the keys to her new house.
“These are tears of joy,” King said. “I’m just proud of what God has done with my parents’ property.”
King said her father worked hard to provide the original house, now torn down, for his family. She will dedicate the front bedroom of the newly built home to her parents, she said.
The original house, built on a slab, took on 13 inches of water during Harvey and suffered from more problems in subsequent rain events. The Recovery Texas program requires that homes flooded in Harvey be rebuilt at a height of at least 2 feet above the water line of the storm, said Steve Mataro of DSW.
“Should another storm come like Harvey, God forbid, she’ll be better prepared to ride it out,” Mataro said.
The application process can be arduous, kind of like taking out a mortgage, said Brittany Eck, communications director for community development and revitalization at the land office.
“We have received thousands of applications from this area,” Eck said. “It takes a while to get through the eligibility process, but construction is quite quick.”
Bush expressed concern about the status of a new round of federal funding, $4.2 billion designated for infrastructure improvements in places like coastal Texas and Puerto Rico that were devastated by hurricanes over the past few years. The funding has been approved by Congress but is held up by wrangling among the Trump administration about how it will be administered, according to reports.
“A lot of community leaders are concerned about funds they need, infrastructure dollars to mitigate against future storm damage,” Bush said.
“I wrote a letter to President Trump directly saying enough is enough; we can’t have the Office of Management and Budget blaming Housing and Urban Development in terms of where the rules need to be drafted.”
Bush said he has been told by Housing and Urban Development staff that Texas should expect to see final rules for the new funding sometime in May and he intends to hold them accountable.
“We’ll alert the public if we don’t get the rules by then, but our hands are tied as an agency and we can’t start on getting those infrastructure dollars to work until then,” he said.
“It’s frustrating.”
Meanwhile, King’s friends filed up the handicap accessible ramp on the front of her new house, headed inside to take a tour. They sang as they climbed the ramp.
“We are climbing Jacob’s ladder. Every step goes higher, higher. Soldiers of the cross.”
(1) comment
So glad my taxes are paying for more free stuff.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.