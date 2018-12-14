LA MARQUE
The beginnings of a building boom on the west side and estimated population growth of more than 2,500 people in the next decade have officials considering new fees on future developments to pay for infrastructure upgrades.
Some developers, however, warn the proposed fees, which would add about $3,000 to the cost of a new house, could blunt the boom and slow sales.
Impact fees that city officials will hash out and vote on in January aren’t a foreign concept to most cities in Galveston County, but they’re new to La Marque. The fees, which local governments charge developers for new residential, commercial and industrial construction to pay for capital upgrades as cities grow, will go toward new wastewater and water infrastructure that La Marque needs, officials said.
“La Marque is one of the last cities in the county to start charging impact fees for new developments; we’re really behind the ball on that,” said Colleen Merritt, public relations specialist for the city. “And now that we have a lot of residential development coming in on the west side, and each house takes water sewer connections that cost money, we’re going to take a look at them.
“When we don’t charge impact fees for those connections, we’re missing an opportunity to invest in the city and upgrade our facilities.”
The city can expect more than 2,500 new residential, commercial and industrial water and sewer connections over the next 10 years, according to a study commissioned in October that examined how much the new fees should cost.
The number of new water and sewer connections in La Marque has averaged between 93 and 102 every year since 2010, the city found.
Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30 this year, 268 new homes were built in La Marque, Merritt said.
“The explosion of development on the west side means we need to take a closer look and make sure the city’s infrastructure is up to par,” she said.
The new impact fees, which the city council will decide on next month, would help offset the infrastructure costs the new developments bring with them.
The city-commissioned study, which was completed by Houston-based ARKK Engineers, recommended a maximum impact fee of $3,770 for one single-family residential connection, based on the total cost of expected wastewater and water projects over the next 10 years, but city officials could also choose a cost anywhere below that.
At the other end of the recommended cost range, 12-inch connections of all kinds, which the report considers equivalent to about 177 single residential connections, would demand a fee of more than $666,000.
Infrastructure projects the city is hoping to pay for over the next 10 years with revenue from the new fees include a $1.9 million wastewater treatment facility expansion, a $3.4 million lift station and new water lines that add up to more than $5.4 million.
While the city has decided to move forward with a discussion about the impact fees, not everyone is comfortable with the decision. Builders in La Marque will end up paying more on construction once the new fees are put in place, which might slow development and home sales, said Robert Santini, community development manager for Friendswood Development Co.
The company is building about 300 houses in the Delany Cove subdivision.
Santini, who objected to the fees at a city council last week, said the company’s home sales in Delany Cove already have slowed since the city approved an ordinance earlier this year that required an increase in lot sizes.
“As of 60 days ago we have begun selling on 60-foot lots and our sales pace has decreased,” he said. “The bigger lot size has hit the peak of what the market will support and the addition of another $3,700 per home will be pushing against a market that’s already at a high place. We don’t believe there’s much more room to push pricing.”
For the city’s part, Merritt said there isn’t any concern among officials that the new fee will slow down development or property sales.
“If developers decide to pass that cost along, then I don’t think an extra $3,000 could make or break most people if they want a home in Delany Cove,” she said. “The city isn’t concerned about slowing home sales; we have to have impact fees because we’re trying to be smart about growth in La Marque.”
