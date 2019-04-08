LA MARQUE
Despite pressure from an advocacy group and concern among some breeders, the Texas Racing Commission will not further investigate four deaths during the most recent racing season at Gulf Greyhound Park, a spokesman said Monday.
The deaths during the 2018-19 season included one dog put down because of a tongue laceration suffered in a holding pen and three others put down because of broken bones. Grey2K USA, a Massachusetts-based lobbying group, had petitioned the state commission for a probe of the deaths.
The commission responded April 4 in a letter to Carey Theil, executive director of Grey2K.
“The Texas Racing Commission shares your concerns about animal safety and is committed to continually finding new ways to ensure that injuries are held to a minimum,” Chuck Trout, executive director of the commission said in the letter copied to state Sen. Jane Nelson and Rep. John Zerwas.
Injuries and deaths at facilities under the commission’s jurisdiction are reported, reviewed and tracked, the letter said. In cases where it’s determined an injury or death was the result of a violation of the Texas Racing Act or the Rules of Racing, “appropriate action is taken” and penalties are imposed, according to the letter.
The commission’s review is concluded once it’s established that no rule violations or emerging trends were found related to animal deaths, the letter said, but it made no indication that it intends to further investigate the deaths at Gulf Greyhound Park.
While the letter was less than explicit about the commission’s stance on more investigation, Public Information Officer Robert Elrod said the state agency, which oversees dog and horse racing, had done all it could do.
The commission had spoken to the veterinarian in the cases of all four animals that died at Gulf Greyhound Park this season, meeting its responsibility, he said.
If owners decide to put dogs down, that’s their decision, he said.
“There’s really nothing more we can do,” Elrod said. “There’s really not anybody else to talk to besides the veterinarian who made the decision. We don’t run the track. All we can do is regulate it.”
By refusing to investigate the deaths, the commission is neglecting its regulatory duties, Theil said.
“I’m very disappointed by this decision,” Theil said. “The commission is responsible for the health and welfare of all dogs that race in the state.”
An investigation would determine whether the deaths were avoidable or were caused by unsafe conditions at the track, Theil said.
David Peck, president of the Texas Greyhound Association, a group of breeders and racing enthusiasts that works to improve conditions at tracks and kennels, expressed frustration at the commission’s passivity regarding complaints about Gulf Greyhound Park, both now and in the past.
“I can’t speak to what the commission does, but what I can say is we need to work on a solution,” Peck said. “They need to work with us to get those injuries down, and we need to be allowed to pay when dogs get hurt and need help.”
Peck’s organization often takes animals with broken legs, gets them medical care and arranges for their adoption, a choice track veterinarians could make when cost is an issue that leads them to choose euthanasia, he said.
The association in the past has offered money to cover the cost of care for greyhounds injured at the track, 1000 FM 2004 in La Marque, Peck said.
The commission asked him to talk to Gulf Greyhound Park managers, and he had tried to broker a deal with them to help with safety issues and kennel conditions, Peck said.
His organization also offered to set up an injury program that the park declined to participate in, he said.
“Gulf Greyhound Park has always had a high injury rate,” Peck said. “Racing doesn’t have to be dangerous. We are not in support of the same thing that Grey2K is; we’re for responsible dog racing and safe conditions for animals.”
No one could be reached at Gulf Greyhound Park.
