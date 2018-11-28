GALVESTON
Crews this week began preparing for the long-planned demolition of the old municipal incinerator on Lennox Avenue, a facility that’s been out of use for more than 60 years.
Crews conducted a site tour of the incinerator near the Galveston County Justice Center this week in preparation for a late December demolition of the facility, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
City officials have long called the unused incinerator an example of blight north of Broadway. Constructed in 1943, the original single-stack incinerator was meant to burn city-collected garbage, but soon proved inadequate to meet city needs.
Voters narrowly approved a second $150,000 furnace in 1949, hoping to increase the facility’s capacity. But by 1955, the facility closed because of excessive maintenance and operation costs and needed repairs.
The city didn’t pay off the debt until 1968.
Plans for the demolition come after an environmental assessment began more than three years ago. The city selected a contractor earlier this year to conduct a demolition, Barnett said.
There’s a few more steps before the demolition can take place, Barnett said. Contractors will conduct other site work, such as asbestos abatement, in early December, she said. Contractors plan to begin demolition later that month, she said.
The city allocated $5.4 million from 2008 Hurricane Ike Community Development Block Grant disaster recovery money for the demolition, Barnett said.
The demolition marks one of several projects to remove blight and clear the way for future development in the area north of Broadway, City Manager Brian Maxwell said in a Wednesday statement.
Between 1955 and today, the property stored 15 tons of DDT, a carcinogenic insecticide, and served as a dumping ground for cars. The Galveston Fire Department also used it as a training facility, but it mostly has been unused.
