GALVESTON
The city is looking for ways to increase revenue at Lasker Park Community Pool as a city board contributing to its operation moves to minimize costs.
Offering more rental options or increasing the price of swimming lessons could free the Galveston Industrial Development Corp. from covering some operational costs at the pool, leaving more money for use at other park projects, officials said.
The highly popular Lasker Pool opened in 2017 with great fanfare and much community anticipation.
But the city never expected the pool to make money, Director of Parks and Recreation Mario Rabago said.
“Pools are very expensive to operate, especially community pools,” Rabago said.
Officials expect the pool will bring in almost $498,000 in revenue in 2019, including a $400,000 transfer from the development corporation, and have about $549,000 in expenses, according to budget documents.
Officials also expect to collect about $80,000 in membership and admission fees, according to the budget.
The development corporation oversees some sales tax revenue, which it allocates for construction of community projects, like Lasker Pool, and in some cases also pays continuing operating or maintenance costs.
But the city wants to increase revenue from the pool, Rabago said during a Tuesday development corporation meeting.
The city is exploring building out a deck to add to the space it would need to charge for private parties.
“We think that’s going to do great,” Rabago said.
The pool also could increase the prices for some swimming lessons or try to draw in more swimmers with master’s or advanced level swim classes, he said.
The city also discussed changing pool hours to reduce staffing costs, but none of these options have been finalized, he said.
Earlier this year, the development corporation voted to reduce the annual amount of money it devotes to the pool to $300,000 from $400,000.
Some board members Tuesday discussed reconsidering that, although they also urged the pool staff to find ways to make the most of its revenues.
The corporation doesn’t want to spend so much on the pool that it takes away from other parks projects, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
But the pool is an important community asset and needs to be supported, Yarbrough said.
Pool managers should get creative with competitive pricing and leasing out space to food vendors, board member and District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski said.
“I want to see this thing succeed,” Listowski said.
The pool has budgeted to bring in almost $418,000 next year, including $300,000 from the development corporation and to spend about $698,000, according to budgets.
But pool managers don’t expect to spend that much because a contingency fund used only in emergencies is included in the budgeted expenses, Rabago said.
Pool managers budgeted $716,000 in expenses for this year, but expect to spend only $549,000, according to the budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.