GALVESTON
The Galveston City Council reappointed three members of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees and appointed three new trustees Thursday, a move that comes as the two entities strive to increase communication with each other.
Among the three new appointments is District 3 Councilman David Collins, who will replace District 2 Councilman Craig Brown as the park board appointee, a position Brown has held since 2014.
Brown’s term would have expired next year.
The city council reappointed Steven Creitz, Chairman Spencer Priest and Will Wright to the nine-member board, but didn’t reappoint Victor Viser, a first-term trustee and professor at Texas A&M University at Galveston. Viser did not respond to requests for comment.
Previous trustee John Zendt was not reappointed because he’d reached his maximum term limit.
New trustees Marty Fluke and David Jacoby will join the park board at its next meeting in July.
It was a tough choice and all the candidates were well-qualified, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“They have applied, from the best of my perspective, for the right reasons,” Yarbrough said.
The city council did not discuss the appointees individually in detail, but submitted their rankings of the applicants to staff. The council then appointed the highest-ranked applicants.
District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly did not rank applicants because she was absent from last week’s meeting during which the council interviewed most of the candidates.
The move brings two new members with business backgrounds. Fluke, who is retired, has a background in sales and marketing, according to his application. Jacoby is a real estate and financial consultant, according to his application.
Other interests represented on the board include the hotel and restaurant industry and arts and historic organizations.
Fluke brings experience in sales, marketing and business-to-business skills to the park board, he said Thursday.
“I’m both humbled and flattered that council chose me from a group of extremely qualified candidates,” Fluke said.
This will be Fluke’s first public service experience, he said.
Jacoby could not be reached Thursday, but in his interview, spoke about balancing the needs of residents with those of visitors.
“That’s important to me because I’m living here, raising my kids here,” Jacoby said.
Priest said the park board was grateful for the service of Brown, Viser and Zendt, and looks forward to working with Collins, Fluke and Jacoby.
“We are pleased the city council reappointed trustees Steven Creitz, Will Wright and myself,” Priest said. “The board appreciates the opportunity to serve the community during this exciting time as the island continues to grow as a premier destination.”
Along with Fluke and Jacoby, Collins will move onto the park board in July. The move comes as Brown takes up Yarbrough’s role on the Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the Port of Galveston.
Yarbrough announced Monday he was stepping down from the board and planned to nominate Brown for appointment. The switch will help Brown learn about port issues during his run for mayor, Yarbrough said earlier this week.
Collins has confidence he’ll be successful working with the park board staff and trustees, he said.
“I look forward to this,” Collins said. “It’s a great honor.”
Until the new park board trustees appoint officers in July, Priest will remain chairman of the board, park board spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
