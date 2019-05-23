Richard Nye, executive director of the Galveston County Food Bank, resigned Wednesday, representatives of the organization said.
“We’re extremely grateful for his contributions to the organization and the many accomplishments during his tenure,” Rick Wade, president of the board of directors, said. “We wish Richard the best in all his future endeavors.”
Nye, who had been executive director for two years, resigned to pursue other interests, Wade said.
As part of this transition, the Galveston County Food Bank will review its organizational structure and corresponding staffing. Donnie VanAckeren will serve as interim executive director, Wade said.
“Our exceptional staff have continued to take ownership of our mission to feed those in need of nutrition as efficiently as possible,” Wade said. “The Galveston County Food Bank is excited with this new direction as we continue to lead the fight against hunger in Galveston County.”
