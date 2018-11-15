GALVESTON
Ball High School students, teachers, staff and others got a shot at some free Thanksgiving turkeys Thursday during the school’s annual turkey shoot fundraiser.
For 12 hours, the school opened up its Junior ROTC shooting range to all comers for a target-shooting contest. For a $5 ticket, competitors got a chance to shoot three pellets from an air rifle at a turkey-shaped target 10 meters away.
Every half hour, whichever competitor had the highest score won a free turkey from Arlan’s Market.
The fundraiser has been been going on for four years now. The shooting range on the third floor of the school was part of the building when it was constructed in 1952, but until recently had been used mainly for storage.
Maj. Mark Knight, the Ball High School Junior ROTC instructor, started the shooting fundraiser to try to draw interest in the program, which now enrolls 120 students and has a marksmanship team.
“We’ve made a lot of effort into turning it into what it is now,” Knight said.
Knight expected at least 500 people to participate in the shooting event.
Proceeds from the fundraiser benefited the Junior ROTC program.
