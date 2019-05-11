GALVESTON
Galveston lost about $9.1 million in relative property values from 2005 to 2017 because of effects and buyers’ perception of sea level rise, according to a recent study.
That would make island homes the hardest hit by the effects of sea level rise among the communities studied in Texas, which lost about $76.4 million in relative property value, according to the study.
The Texas study follows similar reports released for other states by nonprofit flood analysis organization First Street Foundation and Columbia University, said Jeremy Porter, study partner and Columbia University professor who studies environmental health sciences.
People talk about long-term effects of climate change, but the researchers wanted to see whether sea level rise was already affecting home prices, he said.
“We’re seeing water in places where we’ve never seen it before,” Porter said. “We’re starting to see these increases in sea level rise that are exponential.”
Increased flooding can directly affect the value of the market, said Steven McAlpine, foundation head of data science.
“Prior to 2005, tidal flooding was happening occasionally,” McAlpine said. “But after 2005, sea level rise started to increase. It’s had an effect on our real estate market.”
Flooding is probably influencing how people buy houses, but it might not be directly linked to sea level rise in buyers’ minds, said Robert Zahn, president of the Galveston Association of Realtors.
Prices in Galveston have gone up since 2005, but people do think about flooding when they buy, he said.
“I think there’s fear of flooding issues,” Zahn said. “I think that’s caused a slower market than there should be.”
Increased flooding, or the perception of it, does make buyers more hesitant in Galveston, but it’s because of the extra insurance expenses, rather than fear of having the water rise to homeowners’ doorsteps, he said.
Flooding is just a reality Galvestonians have to face, city Director of Public Works Kyle Hockersmith said.
The city’s working on relieving drainage issues by cleaning and updating the system and by piloting a storm water pump station within the next five years, a program funded by federal dollars, Hockersmith said.
The city has been focused on the effects of higher tides, Hockersmith said.
“I think we’re in a more bigger-scale, cyclical pattern where higher tides and more severe storms will be the normal for a period,” Hockersmith said. “Then we may see a period where it slacks off again.”
Galveston, along with the rest of the world, will have to contend with higher sea levels within the next 60 years, said Sam Brody, director of the Center for Texas Beaches and Shores at Texas A&M University at Galveston.
His research does show an economic effect from sea level rise in terms of recovery from hurricanes and storms, he said.
Now, a 100-year storm would cause an estimated $12 billion in damages to Galveston, Harris and Chambers counties, he said. In 2080, without factoring in sea level rise but accounting for future development, the cost of the same storm would be $27.1 billion, Brody said.
“If we add sea level rise, that increases to $43 billion, which is a 262 percent increase,” Brody said.
It’s a conversation that takes place as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues planning an up to $31 billion project to build a coastal barrier across the island and bay that would protect the area from hurricanes and storm surge.
Higher storm surge that comes with sea level rise poses a bigger threat to Galveston than creeping sea level rise, said Wesley Highfield, a professor of marine sciences at Texas A&M University at Galveston.
“It’s just going to increase the height of storm surge,” Highfield said. “I think that’s a much bigger threat than the static rise.”
Galveston hasn’t had significant storm surge since Hurricane Ike in 2008, the storm that launched a broader conversation about a coastal barrier for Galveston.
“If we’re talking about that occurring roughly on average every 10 to 15 years, you’re adding some small proportion of sea level rise,” Highfield said. “Eventually, you get where where you’re adding a foot to storm surge in the next 50 or 60 years.”
Of the states the foundation and university have studied, Texas wasn’t the hardest hit. Texas saw about $76.5 million in lost relative property value between 2005 and 2017, while Florida saw $5.4 billion in losses and New Jersey saw $4.5 billion, according to the study.
