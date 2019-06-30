The education finance reform bill, House Bill 3, passed in the 86th Texas State Legislature session is being heralded by lawmakers who authored and passed it as “sweeping and historic” in nature, “impacting everything from recapture to pre-K funding to special education and transportation.”
But enacting the legislation is complicated. This summer, across Galveston County and the state, school district finance departments are putting together budgets for the 2019-20 school year with estimates rather than solid numbers, mandates to increase employee compensation, new and difficult formulas and, in many cases, delayed receipt of instruction on how to move forward because the state’s still figuring it out.
So sweeping is the bill — the text is more than 300-pages long — that instructions to school districts for rolling it out are forthcoming in instructional videos over what likely will be much of the next school year, according to local authorities and the Texas Education Association’s HB 3 web site.
The first video on budget planning for teacher compensation came out in late June.
“I just spent some time with TEA and they said the one on July 16 is going to be awesome,” Galveston Independent School District Superintendent Kelli Moulton said.
TAX RATE CHANGES
By its simplest iteration, the bill will provide $6.5 billion in new revenues to school districts and $5.1 billion in reductions to property taxes, school districts’ largest source of funding.
Those lower property taxes will mean lower repayment to the state by districts with high property values, like Galveston’s, which have been historically required to give back money to the state to help pay for districts with lower values.
“Compression of tax rate savings really are savings to the taxpayer,” Moulton said. “That’s where our reduction in recapture happens.”
In Galveston’s case, recapture for the upcoming school year is projected to be about $13 million less than last year, but that represents savings for taxpayers, not $13 million that will go to schools, Moulton emphasized.
Figuring out what the new tax will be, at this point, is fundamentally an estimate for each district.
“With the legislative changes, we now are budgeting not based on last year’s confirmed appraised values but what the current values are,” said Margaret Lee, assistant superintendent for business and operations for the Texas City Independent School District. “Those current values will not even be final until January or February when we are well into our budget year.”
Districts will receive estimated revenue payments in the interim to pay for essentials, Lee said. Under HB 3, Texas City will have to make little to no repayment.
Districts will have a better idea of tax revenue estimates in July when Galveston Central Appraisal District certified values are announced. Those values shouldn’t vary from State Comptroller certified values unless there is a large value dispute not settled when the appraisal district turns its values over to the state, Lee said.
PER STUDENT ALLOTMENT
Actual increases in revenues will be seen in the increase in per student allotment provided by the state, a different amount at each district.
New formulas to determine that allotment will give each district at least 3 percent more funding from the state than they would have under prior law, or for districts that had been funded above average, at least 128 percent of the state average, according to the Texas Education Association.
That means some districts will be winners under the new law and some will be losers, said Tim Bargeron, assistant superintendent for Business and Operations at the Galveston district.
“We will see a net gain but we don’t know what that net gain will be,” Bargeron said. “If we were a growing district, we could look at increased revenues, but having flat growth, we’re more vulnerable.”
Moulton characterized Galveston as pretty much in the middle in terms of winners and losers.
“All schools didn’t start equal, so there’s no way they can end equal,” she said. “Some schools will recognize $1,200 more per student.”
Galveston will see an estimated increase in per student allotment of about $800.
A GOOD THING
Moulton sees the state’s investment in increasing per-student allotments as a good thing: recognition by the state, for the first time, that it costs a district more to educate students with unique needs, like students living in profound poverty.
But even those increases are estimates, based on census figures not yet available, she said. Students are placed in tiers according to needs and making sure each student with a special need is calculated could make a difference to the bottom line.
For a district running in the black, whose property values are steady and whose student population is growing, the new formulas represent the most potential for increased revenues from the state. That’s not the case for Galveston.
“We were already in a budget deficit situation and have not made any significant cuts,” Bargeron said. “Any significant revenue we have we’ll have to use to balance accounts. That will affect our net increase.”
Nonetheless, mandated increases in costs, like increasing employee pay, are being implemented while the budget for next year is still being drawn. It remains unclear what a tax compression ceiling will mean for districts going forward, and many other questions remain unanswered
“It’s a work in progress,” Moulton said of the changes brought about by House Bill 3. “It’s not an overhaul of the school finance system, but it’s an improvement.”
