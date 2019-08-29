DICKINSON
One man was charged Wednesday in connection with the attempted robbery of a cellphone accessory store that led to an attempted car-jacking and gunfire, police said.
Dennis Henry, 46, was arrested Wednesday night after two men attempted to rob a cellphone accessory store at a strip center at 4010 Dickinson Ave. about 6 p.m., police spokesman Guadalupe Vasquez said.
Both men had fled on foot with purses taken from people at the store, but one of them, who police said was lagging behind, tried to steal an SUV from a parking lot in the 4300 block of FM 517 E, near Kansas Avenue, Vasquez said.
The man got into an argument with the SUV owner and fired a shot from a handgun, which hit the driver’s window of the SUV, Vasquez said.
Officers arrested Henry near Kansas Avenue, Vasquez said.
No one was hurt in the incident and the purses were returned to the owners, Vasquez said.
Henry was being held at the Dickinson jail Thursday afternoon on three counts of aggravated robbery with a bond of $750,000, Vasquez said.
He was expected to be transported to the Galveston County Jail later that night, Vasquez said.
The second man involved in the robbery was still at large, he said.
