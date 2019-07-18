HITCHCOCK
A Dickinson man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for his role in the armed robbery of a Hitchcock game room in May 2018.
A Galveston County jury found Michael Wayne Kie, 61, guilty of aggravated robbery and sentenced him at the end of a trial that began Monday, court records show.
Kie was one of three people arrested after a Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot the tires of a car that was trying to flee the scene of a game room robbery, investigators said.
The other two men arrested still have pending court cases.
Three men overpowered an armed security guard and one of them showed a pistol at Winners Zone game room, in the 8000 block of Wallace Avenue in Hitchcock, police said. They took the guard’s gun, but someone was able to call 911 while the robbery took place.
Officers and deputies responded to the scene and the robbers tried to get out through the game room’s ceiling by climbing on a sink in a bathroom, but that failed and the men tried to rush out the building’s front door, police said.
The group got to a car, but a deputy shot out a tire before it was able to pull away. The car crashed into the game room building.
No one was injured in the shooting or the crash.
In addition to his sentence, Kie must also pay a $5,000 fine, court records show.
