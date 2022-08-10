Pilot Clemens “Chef” Kuhlig, third from left, walks around his Pitts Special S-1S homemade biplane in a hangar after arriving at Scholes International Airport in Galveston on Wednesday. Kuhlig, a stunt pilot from Florida, is in town to perform at the Moody Gardens Air, Car & Boat Show being held this weekend on the island.
Danny Reed puts the finishing touches on the display surrounding his 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray at the Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston on Wednesday in preparation for the Moody Gardens Air, Car & Boat Show being held on the island this weekend. The car, which is on the National Historic Vehicle Register, once belonged to Apollo 12 Astronaut Alan Bean.
Pilot Clemens “Chef” Kuhlig climbs from his Pitts Special S-1S homemade biplane after arriving at Scholes International Airport in Galveston on Wednesday. Kuhlig, a stunt pilot from Florida, is in town to perform at the Moody Gardens Air, Car & Boat Show being held this weekend on the island.
A row of Corvettes from different eras line a ballroom at the Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston on Wednesday in preparation for the Moody Gardens Air, Car & Boat Show being held on the island this weekend.
Pilot Clemens “Chef” Kuhlig waves from his Pitts Special S-1S homemade biplane after arriving at Scholes International Airport in Galveston on Wednesday. Kuhlig, a stunt pilot from Florida, is in town to perform at the Moody Gardens Air, Car & Boat Show being held this weekend on the island.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Jeff Fish shines up his 1923 Model T Roadster at the Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston on Wednesday in preparation for the Moody Gardens Air, Car & Boat Show.
